PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh was allocated Rs 1,923.10 crore in the Union Budget for 2023, which is Rs 73.10 crore more than last year’s revised budget estimates.

The highest allocation was for the creation of capital assets with Rs 343.10 crore. In the previous year, under this head, Rs 270 crore was provided. The grant-in-aid for salaries and the budget estimate under the grant-in-aid (general), which remain same as previous year, i.e. Rs 1,300 crore & Rs 270 crore respectively.

A provision of Rs 10 crore was allocated under the budget head GIA (SAP). The proposed amount was Rs 2,250 crore for this year.

“This is initial allocation and as per our past experience we always get required funds under Supplementary Grants based on expenditure pattern and new developments like new recruitments and projects, etc., during the year,” Kumar Abhay, Financial Advisor, PGI, said.

