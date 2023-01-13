HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

PGI-Chandigarh hepatology wing wins accolades

The Department of Hepatology of the PGIMER here has brought laurels to the institute by bagging several awards at the 63rd annual conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISG) held in Jaipur.

Dr Ajay Duseja, Professor and Head of the Hepatology Department, has been conferred with the prestigious ISG — Dr CM Habibullah Oration for 2023 for his research work in the field of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The oration would be delivered at the annual conference of the ISG next year. He was also awarded with the title of Master of Indian Society of Gastroenterology (Master-ISG) for his exemplary contribution in teaching, training and research in field of gastroenterology and hepatology for more than 30 years.

Dr Sunil Taneja, Associate Professor from the department, was bestowed with Dr S.R. Naik Memorial Award for 2022 for his research publications and outstanding contribution in the field of malnutrition in patients with chronic liver disease and in the management of patients with autoimmune liver disease.

The faculty of the department also had several academic commitments in the conference. Faculty members of the department delivered several lectures and chaired various sessions in the conference which was attended by more than 2,000 delegates and by many renowned international and national speakers shared their expertise and knowledge in gastroenterology and hepatology.

The residents and PhD fellows of the department also made contributions towards the conference by presenting more than 20 scientific papers related to cutting-edge research in the field of hepatology.

Inderbhan, PhD student of the department, bagged the third prize in the free paper session for his research work on acute kidney injury in patients with cirrhosis.

The Department of Hepatology in the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is one of the leading centres in the country for teaching, training and research in the field of liver, biliary and pancreatic disorders and liver transplantation.

