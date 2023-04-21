INDIA

PGI in Chandigarh makes first robotic kidney transplantation

NewsWire
0
0

The first-ever robotically assisted kidney transplantation was done by the Department of Urology in the PGI here.

Doctors say the robotic surgery with minimal invasive in kidney transplantation has benefits like decreased chance of complication compared to open surgery and it is more efficacious for obese patients. The department has been performing robotic surgery since 2015.

The experience in robotic surgery prompted the department to start robot-assisted renal transplantation, said Dr Uttam Mete, Professor and Head, Department of Urology.

The renal transplantation has developed as a superior renal replacement therapy compared to the established dialysis methods as it improves the quality of life maximally amongst patients with renal failure, he explained.

Traditionally, the kidney transplantation is carried out by open surgery by making large incisions. The length of the wound varies depending on the surgeon and preference and the habits of the patient. In general, obese recipients require larger incisions.

Larger wounds are associated with more wound-related morbidity in terms of more pain, surgical site infection, delayed mobilisation and significant time to return to daily activities.

To minimize wound related morbidity renal transplantation using a small incision can be performed using minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Laparoscopic and robotic-assisted surgeries are the two commonly performed minimally invasive procedures.

Both the recipients of robotic transplantation are doing well, said Dr Shanky Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Urology.

Robotic renal transplant surgeon Dr Rajesh Ahlawat and his associate Dr Sudeep Bodduluri from Medanta have helped the department to start robotic renal transplantation.

20230421-084603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fans celebrate Prabhas 20 years with the re-release of ‘Varsham’ in...

    ‘Imperative to take stern force against counterfeiting’

    Fake army officer dupes woman psychologist

    Lightning report 2021-22: How have various states fared?