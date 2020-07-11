PGI to treat only serious Covid-19 cases from Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) In view of surge in coronavirus cases, a high-powered committee of the PGI Hospital, here on Saturday, decided that patients from Punjab and Haryana should be referred to it only if the healthcare centres were unable to treat them.

It was also decided that once the patient(s) was out of danger and could be managed at their parent state(s), they be referred back to them in coordination with the nodal officer.

The meeting of the committee, led by PGIMER Director Jagat Ram, was convened on directions from Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh V.P. Singh Badnore.

It also decided to prepare a protocol for referring patients from Punjab and Haryana. To facilitate the process, a nodal officer would be appointed by the PGIMER. He would act as a single point of contact for referral to help the PGIMER make necessary arrangements to accommodate the patient.

To optimally use the resources, it was agreed that the nodal officers of Punjab and Haryana and the PGIMER nodal officer would consult and take a call whether a patient needed to be treated in the healthcare facility of the respective states or any immediate intervention was required.

–IANS

vg/pcj