HEALTHINDIA

PGIMER-Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

NewsWire
0
0

The Advanced Eye Centre of the PGIMER here on Tuesday said it got 28 patients, comprising three women, in the past 24 hours with firecracker injuries.

Of them, 16 were less than 15 years of age and the youngest was eight-years-old.

There were 17 patients from tri-city — Chandigarh (11), Mohali (0) and Panchkula (six) — and others from neighbouring states of Punjab (three), Haryana (five) and Himachal Pradesh (three). Fourteen patients were bystanders, while the others were bursting crackers themselves.

Out of 28 patients, 11 have open globe injuries and needed emergency surgeries. Nine of them were operated upon for serious injuries. The rest of the patients have either minor injuries or closed globe injuries and were managed conservatively.

“We have comparative data of two years and we feel it was comparatively higher this Diwali,” an official statement by the PGIMER said.

20221025-151801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden tests negative for Covid-19

    Efficacy of Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V more or less equivalent: Guleria

    Delhi’s LNJP hospital to start genome sequencing lab by July

    Omicron becomes dominant variant in US, accounts for over 73% of...