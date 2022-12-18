For demonstrating commitment to sustainable construction, the Satellite Centre of PGIMER in Punjab’s Sangrur has been declared a winner in the GRIHA Exemplary Performance Competition in the category of energy management.

The award was received by Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director (Administration) along with a team of engineers led by P.S. Saini at the 14th GRIHA Summit in New Delhi.

GRIHA is an indigenous rating system developed by Tata Energy Research Institute which has been adopted as the national rating system of India by MNRE.

GRIHA is a tool to evaluate reductions in emission intensity through habitats and has been announced as a part of mitigation strategy for combating climate change in India’s Nationally Determined Contributions submitted to UNFCCC by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, said all ongoing and upcoming projects of the institute, including Advanced Neurosciences Centre, Advanced Mother and Child Centre and Satellite Centre of PGIMER in Una town are slated to be green rated.

Dhawan said this is a step towards the commitment of the Prime Minister of India at the UN climate summit in 2021 in Glasgow to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and to reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030 as a step towards mitigating climate change.

