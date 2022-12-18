INDIASCI-TECH

PGI’s satellite centre in Sangrur gets energy management award

NewsWire
0
0

For demonstrating commitment to sustainable construction, the Satellite Centre of PGIMER in Punjab’s Sangrur has been declared a winner in the GRIHA Exemplary Performance Competition in the category of energy management.

The award was received by Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director (Administration) along with a team of engineers led by P.S. Saini at the 14th GRIHA Summit in New Delhi.

GRIHA is an indigenous rating system developed by Tata Energy Research Institute which has been adopted as the national rating system of India by MNRE.

GRIHA is a tool to evaluate reductions in emission intensity through habitats and has been announced as a part of mitigation strategy for combating climate change in India’s Nationally Determined Contributions submitted to UNFCCC by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, said all ongoing and upcoming projects of the institute, including Advanced Neurosciences Centre, Advanced Mother and Child Centre and Satellite Centre of PGIMER in Una town are slated to be green rated.

Dhawan said this is a step towards the commitment of the Prime Minister of India at the UN climate summit in 2021 in Glasgow to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and to reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030 as a step towards mitigating climate change.

20221218-161603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Our aged railway bridges: 38,850 of them are more than 100...

    Ukrainian forces turning schools into bunkers, alleges Russia

    Ex-Kerala MLA PC George arrested for outraging modesty of Solar scam...

    Only Kerala has the full Covid data: Virologist