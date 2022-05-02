Procter & Gamble’s Hyderabad site is on the way to become the FMCG giant’s largest consumer care facility in India.

Spread on 170 acres at Kothur on the outskirts of Hyderabad, it added a new state of the art liquid detergent manufacturing unit on Monday.

This is P&G’s first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in India. The company has invested nearly Rs 200 crore in setting up this unit which will take the overall investment made by the company in the facility to Rs 1,700 crore during the last seven years.

The company is currently utilising 35 per cent of the total land. Telangana’s minister for industries K.T. Rama Rao, who inaugurated the liquid detergent unit, asked the company to speed up its plans to utilise the entire campus and provide employment to 6,000 to 10,000 local people.

“I have been told that this facility is on way to become P&G’s largest consumer care factory in India. The day is not far off,” he said.

The P&G site currently focuses on producing the company’s fabric care brands Ariel and Tide, and baby care brand Pampers.

Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent said they strategically chose Hyderabad to be the location for expanding our operations as it provides an investor friendly environment and best in class facilities enabled by the government.

“Hyderabad is playing a key role in P&G’s growth in the country. In addition to our facility, we have set-up our state-of-the-art Planning Service Centre and a dedicated Technology Centre in Hyderabad which integrates global innovation with local needs bringing the best of the globe to our consumers in India,” he said.

KTR thanked P&G for its continued support to the communities in Telangana during the pandemic and through its P&G Shiksha programme. He noted that the company supported the state’s Covid relief measures by supplying 200,000 masks and other material.

On the sidelines of the event, minister Rama Rao, education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy, Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce Jayesh Ranjan and Madhusudan Gopalan inaugurated new classrooms and sports complex at the P&G Shiksha supported Inmulnarva Zilla Parishad High School.

Over the years, in Telangana, the company has built, upgraded and refurbished nearly 35 schools with 100 plus classrooms, and sports, sanitation and hygiene amenities.

Through its P&G Shiksha program, the company will impact more than 2 lakh children across the state.

In addition to this, every year, through the P&G Mother Daughter Health & Hygiene Program, P&G educates and distributes free pads to adolescent girls.

It also signed an MoU with the Telangana government to partner in the area of menstrual health and hygiene education in the state of Telangana. P&G also donated 1.3 lakh sanitary pads to the government.

P&G’s Hyderabad manufacturing site is also leading the way in raising the bar on gender diversity within the company. It was among the few manufacturing sites in India to enable women employees to operate across all shifts.

The Hyderabad site is fully committed to environmental sustainability. Last year, it also became P&G’s first site in India to set-up an in-house solar plant. The site is also a ‘zero manufacturing waste to landfill’ which means that zero manufacturing waste is discharged to landfills.

