PGTI Feeder Tour season to tee off this week

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Feeder Tour season is set to tee off this week and the season will feature six events with a prize purse of Rs 8 lakh each.

As a general rule, the top 60 players from the 2018 PGTI Order of Merit are not eligible to play on the Feeder Tour. However, two spots will be allocated in all Feeder Tour events to the top 60 players from last year’s Order of Merit.

The winner of this year’s Feeder Tour Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour for the 2020 season.

The Feeder Tour season gets underway with the first event which will be played from July 17 at the BSF Golf Club in Chhawla, New Delhi.

The two top 60 players in the field at Chhawla would be two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan and PGTI winner Akshay Sharma. The field in the season-opener will feature a total of 72 players.

The tour will then move to the Aravalli Golf Club, Faridabad, from July 23-25. The third event of the season will be played at the Madhuban Meadows Golf Club, Karnal, from August 21-23 while the fourth event will be hosted by the Golden Greens Golf Club, Gurugram, from August 27-29.

The fifth event of the season will be held at The Palms Golf Club & Resort, Lucknow, from September 11-13. The sixth and last event is scheduled to be hosted by a new venue, the Jaypee Greens Wish Town, Noida, from September 17-19. The Jaypee Greens Wish Town will be staging its first ever professional event.

–IANS

