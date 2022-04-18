Olympian and defending champion Udayan Mane will be among the top contenders when the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2022 begins at the Noida Golf Course from April 19 to 22.

The fourth edition of the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship, the ninth event of the 2022 TATA Steel PGTI season, carries a prize purse of Rs. 40 lakh.

Besides Mane, the tournament will see top Indian professionals like Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (Ranked No. 2 on the PGTI Order of Merit), international winners Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi, as well as former champion Honey Baisoya. The other prominent names participating include Asian Tour regular Aman Raj, Manu Gandas and Abhijit Singh Chadha.

Besides Rashid Khan, Honey Baisoya and Manu Gandas, the other leading golfers from the Delhi-NCR region participating in the event include Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan, Kartik Sharma, Sachin Baisoya and Amardeep Malik, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and Anura Rohana, Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Sayum, Md Muaj and Md Somrat Sikdar as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “We’re excited to stage the fourth edition of the Prometheus School presents Delhi-NCR Open, an event which has emerged as one of the mainstays on the TATA Steel PGTI in recent years. We thank Prometheus School for their continued support to the event and the Noida Golf Course for hosting the event once again after a gap of two years.

“The depth in the field at the tournament provides a perfect setting for the culmination of a strong first half of the 2022 PGTI season which has witnessed nine back-to-back events,” he added.

