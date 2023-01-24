SPORTSGOLFINDIA

PGTI Pre-Qualifying II: Amateurs Shaurya Sharma, Kritein Gandotra placed 1-2 after first round

NewsWire
0
0

Amateurs Shaurya Sharma of Chandigarh and Kritein Gandotra of Jammu occupied the top two spots at six-under 66 and five-under 67 respectively after the first round of Pre-Qualifying II at the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2023 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course here.

The 22-year-old Shaurya Sharma took the lead as he made 17 greens in regulation, to sum up, his excellent ball-striking day. Shaurya sank seven birdies and a bogey en route to his 66. Most of his birdies came from a range of eight to 10 feet. Sharma also drove the par-4 12th green to set up a two-putt for birdie there.

The 21-year-old Kritein Gandotra mixed an eagle, six birdies and three bogeys during his 67. Kritein, who had three early bogeys, recovered well with some long conversions thereafter followed by a chip-in for an eagle-two on the 12th.

Pune’s Akshay Damale was placed third at 68.

Out of a total field of 105, the top 21 players (+ ties) will qualify from Pre-Qualifying II, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There are three Pre Qualifying events in total.

20230124-194403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pranavi shoots career best 65, but Gaurika leads by 3 in...

    Rookie Tom Kim touted as International Team’s ‘Little secret weapon’ at...

    Three share first-round lead at Delhi-NCR golf

    Golfer Nishtha bags fourth career title in Arizona