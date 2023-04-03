SPORTSGOLFINDIA

PGTI Tour 2023: Top Indian golfers in the fray at Delhi-NCR Open

NewsWire
0
0

Defending champion Manu Gandas, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Rashid Khan, Om Prakash Chouhan, Olympian Udayan Mane, Aman Raj, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa and Honey Baisoya will be among the contenders in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship 2023 which will be staged at the Noida Golf Course from April 4-7.

The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 8. The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs. 1 crore, the highest-ever for a PGTI event at the Noida Golf Course.

The tournament field features, besides those mentioned above, will also include Sachin Baisoya, Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan and Amardeep Malik, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N. Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K. Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, American Varun Chopra,’Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadians Sukhraj Singh Gill, Minwoo Park,’Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and A’dorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

All three amateurs in the field — Ankur Prakash, Ishaan Sawhney and Parth Raman Sood — are from the Noida Golf Course.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “The Delhi-NCR Open has over the years emerged as an important stop for the PGTI in the Delhi-NCR region, one of the big golfing hubs in the country. We thank Noida Golf Course for their continued support of the event. We’re delighted to announce an Rs. 1 crore event at the Noida Golf Course for the first time. With an impressive prize purse at stake and a strong field vying for it, we can expect a spectacle of golf this week in Noida.”

Dr. Steven Menezes, Secretary, Noida Golf Course, said, “We welcome the return of the Delhi-NCR Open 2023, one of the most awaited events on the PGTI schedule, to the Noida Golf Course. We look forward to staging our biggest-ever prize money event in partnership with the PGTI.

“The event is a great opportunity to provide exposure to our budding golfers as the depth in the field, the handsome prize purse on offer and excellent playing conditions set the stage for a highly competitive week of golf. It is our endeavour at the Noida Golf Course to support Indian professional golf through the staging of such events,” he said.

20230403-174002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pune Open Golf C’ship: Chadha leads by one over Kartik Sharma,...

    Shiv Kapur, Abhijit Chadha share lead in Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

    In-form golfer Amandeep leads a strong field for 10th leg of...

    Golconda Masters: Kapil Kumar overcomes injury concerns to take round one...