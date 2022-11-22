Top Indian professionals like Ajeetesh Sandhu, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Manu Gandas, Varun Parikh, Om Prakash Chouhan, Shamim Khan and Kshitij Naveed Kaul will be among the golfers in the fray in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) VOOTY Masters 2022 to be held from November 24-27, 2022 here.

The foreign challenge in the event with a total prize fund of INR 1 crore will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N. Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K. Prabagaran as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai. The local challenge will be led by Hyderabad-based players like Haider Hussain, Mohd Azhar and Hardik S. Chawda as well as amateurs Sankeerth Nidadavolu and Sridhar Reddy A.

Dream Valley Group in collaboration with the PGTI has announced the VOOTY Masters 2022 tournament, the first professional golf tournament by Dream Valley Group and one of the Top 5 rated professional golf tournaments nationwide.

The tournament will take place for four days and the Pro-Am event will be held on November 23, at the plush Vooty Golf County (Vikarabad) developed by Dream Valley Group.

Many national and international golf professionals will be playing at this event. This is also a great opportunity for upcoming golf players to prove their talent. The format of the event will be “Stroke Play.”

Speaking on the occasion, Santhosh Reddy Kancharla, Chairman & Managing Director, Dream Valley Group said, “It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with India’s reputed and well-known Golf Association PGTI. We look forward to many more tournaments in their collaboration. Wishing all the best to the players participating in VOOTY Masters 2022!”

Speaking about the tournament, Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI said, “PGTI is delighted to collaborate with Dream Valley Group for the VOOTY Masters 2022. We look forward to fruitful collaborations for many more events on the floor. For the passionate golfers out there in the country, this is an open space to prove your talent. We want to thank Dream Valley Group who is coming forward and encouraging such talent.”

