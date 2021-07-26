The 15th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam on Monday re-elected Pham Minh Chinh as the Vietnamese Prime Minister for the 2021-2026 tenure, according to voting results.

Chinh, also a member of the Politburo of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC), was re-elected with a 95.99-per cent approval rate among deputies at the ongoing first session of the 15th NA, according to a statement on the NA’s website.Taking an oath of office, Chinh vowed to be absolutely loyal to the nation, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and to make every effort to fulfill the duty assigned by the CPV, the state and the people.

Given the complicated development of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the utmost goal of the government now is to protect people’s health and safety, Chinh said, adding that his cabinet will focus resources and apply flexible and creative measures, especially in terms of the vaccination strategy to combat the pandemic, the Xinhua news agency reported.

He also said the government will strive to advance the country’s sustainable socio-economic development and work on mechanisms to support people and businesses amid current difficulties brought by Covid-19.

On April 5, Chinh was elected Vietnamese prime minister by the 14th NA at its last session.

The 15th NA of Vietnam was expected to make decisions on 50 high-ranking positions of the state apparatus during the session, which kicked off on July 20 and will conclude on Wednesday, three days earlier than previously planned due to rising Covid-19 concerns as announced at the session on Saturday.

–IANS

int/rs