New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANSlife) Singer Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music, to art, and to fashion — establishing himself as a cultural, global icon over the past 20 years.

The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores, aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit and entrepreneurship.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” declares Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO.

