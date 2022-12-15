INDIA

Phase 2 of Indian Navy bikers expedition across NE begins

The Indian Navy Motor Bikers team, ‘The Sea Riders’, undertook an epic motorcycle expedition, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations’, commemorating the 75th year of independence, across the seven out of eight Northeastern states.

The expedition which started on November 25, concluded on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

The bike rally was conducted in two phases over a period of 21 days, covering a distance of 3500 Kms. It explored Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Phase 1 culminated at Kohima wherein the team was flagged in by Admiral R Hari Kumar, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC the Chief of the Naval Staff at Kisama Heritage Village during Hornbill Festival.

Meanwhile, the phase II of the expedition was flagged in Narangi Cantt at Guwahati on Thursday.

Defence PRO at Guwahati Lt. Col. Rawat said that during the 21 days of the expedition, the spirited 31 sea riders led by Capt Sumeet Puri and Capt Rohit Gupte on fifteen Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cc bikes, passed through the major cities of Guwahati, Aizawl, Imphal, Kohima, Itanagar, Tezpur and Shillong.

The team passed through some of the toughest and most breath-taking terrains traversing along the Indo-Bangladesh border & Indo- Myanmar border, visiting historical Unakoti sculptures, Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world, Kaziranga National Park and witnessed the famous Hornbill festival, he added.

They interacted with students of various schools and introduced the spirit of adventure while making them aware about the Indian Navy.

They also interacted with the local population, district administration staff, ex Servicemen as well as children at various locations.

Rawat further informed that the team was supported by Assam Rifles personnel all across the route and were provided necessary Administrative and Logistic Support as well.

