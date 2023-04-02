INDIALIFESTYLE

PhD scholar at IIT Madras commits suicide, third incident at IIT-M in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

A 32-year-old research scholar at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras committed suicide by hanging at his residence at Velachery in Chennai. The deceased, Sachin Kumar Jain, was a native of West Bengal.

Police said that on March 31, he had put a WhatsApp status: “I am Sorry, not good enough.” His is friends reached home upon seeing this and found him hanging in the room.

Sachin was a PhD research scholar at the Mechanical Engineering Department of IIT, Madras.

This is the third incident of suicide here in the year 2023 and demands have begun for conducting mental health surveys among the students in the premier institution.

According to police, Sachin was staying at Brahmin street, Velachery along with two of his friends. He allegedly committed suicide on March 31 afternoon.

The body has been sent to Royapettah government hospital for postmortem.

The IIT, Madras issued a condolence statement saying: “We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of a PhD research scholar from the Mechanical Engineering Department on the afternoon of March 31 at his residence in Velachery, Chennai. A student with an exemplary academic and research record is a big loss to the research community.”

20230402-145005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid patient taken to hospital on bike, probe ordered

    Life is nothing without nature: Landslide victim tweets before death

    Pradhan writes to Kisan Reddy for preservation of Swapneswar temple in...

    Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology to support Wayanad tribals