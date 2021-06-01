PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and BSE, along with other members in the financial fraternity have come forward to generate and amplify resources for setting up of an oxygen plant which will be placed at New Delhi-based Tirath Ram Shah Charitable Hospital (TRSCH).

A joint statement said that the initiative has been titled, “Mission Oxygen — TRSCH Achieves Freedom-74”.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the PHDCCI and the TRSCH hospital would provide for support of oxygen only to patients in general ward and those who cannot afford healthcare on a no-cost basis.

While grappling with the second wave of Covid-19, there was a substantial demand from TRSCH for medical oxygen, Vijay Bhushan, Chair, Capital and Commodity Market Committee at PHDCCI made an appeal to BSE, corporates and individuals to raise funds for the initiative with PHDCCI as the main facilitator.

“I congratulate Vijay Bhushan and BSE for coming together for such a noble cause of setting up an oxygen plant at TRSCH, which will ensure continuous free supply of oxygen in the hospital and help save many lives in these crucial times of the pandemic,” said Sanjay Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI.

He added that the chamber has also undertaken the task of importing 10 oxygen plants, which shall be implanted, as donations, in various hospitals and nursing homes across India, added Aggarwal.

Elaborating on the initiative, Vijay Bhushan, Chair, Capital and Commodity Market Committee, PHDCCI, said: “Freedom-74 signifies the aggregate contribution of Rs 74 lakh collected for Mission Oxygen-TRSCH for setting up of an oxygen plant. But more than this, we attained freedom in 1947 and 74 years later in 2021, TRSCH will achieve freedom from dependence on outside oxygen and will become ‘Aatmanirbhar’.”

Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, BSE, said, “It gives us immense satisfaction to have been able to galvanise resources. BSE appeals to all its members to contribute to such causes so that we can provide help when necessary to our communities”

BSE, Globe Capital Market Ltd, including other corporates and individuals have come forward for the common cause.

–IANS

rrb/sn/in