LIFESTYLEWORLD

Philadelphia apologises for experiments on African-American inmates

NewsWire
0
0

The US city of Philadelphia issued a formal apology for experiments conducted on African-American inmates at a prison decades ago.

From the 1950s to the 1970s, inmates of Holmesburg Prison were intentionally exposed to pharmaceuticals, viruses, fungus, asbestos, and even dioxin, a component of Agent Orange.

The vast majority of those subjected to this wide range of experimentation were African-American men, many of them illiterate, awaiting prosecution, and attempting to save enough money to make bail, Xinhua news agency reported.

“This is yet another tragic example of disgraceful and unethical practices of medical experimentation on people of colour throughout our country’s history,” the city said on Thursday.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also issued a statement, saying that “the historical impact and trauma of this practice of medical racism has extended for generations”.

“Without excuse, we formally and officially extend a sincere apology to those who were subjected to this inhumane and horrific abuse,” Kenney added.

“We are also sorry it took far too long to hear these words.”

The experiments were conducted by University of Pennsylvania researcher Albert Kligman, a long-standing faculty member in the Department of Dermatology before his death in 2010.

The university’s school of medicine in 2021 apologised “for the pain Kligman’s work caused to incarcerated individuals, their families, and our broader community”.

20221007-040805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hina Khan, the style icon roped in to promote Abu Dhabi...

    Pratibha Ranta couldn’t recognise herself in turban, moustache!

    Covid-positive Milind Soman shares quarantine selfie

    Take a memorable holiday over the upcoming long weekend