A bus of migrants from Texas arrived in the city of Philadelphia, adding fuel to the already intensified partisan debate over immigration in the country.

“Individuals seeking asylum” were sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Philadelphia City Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted late Wednesday night.

“All of the folks who arrived here today have been screened by US Customs and Border Control,” he wrote, adding that “most will continue travelling to meet family elsewhere”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kenney, mayor of Pennsylvania’s largest city and a Democrat, accused Abbott, a Republican, of “using immigrant families as political pawns”.

Abbott announced on Tuesday “the departure of the first group of migrants bused to Philadelphia”, which he called a “sanctuary city.”

Texas border communities have been “overwhelmed by the historic influx of migrants”, the Governor said, criticizing the Biden administration’s immigration policy.

In April, Abbott chartered buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. and added New York City and Chicago as additional drop-off locations this summer.

Thousands of migrants have been transported to these cities this year, fuelling partisan debate over immigration.

