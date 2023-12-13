Philanthropist couple found dead in K’taka home under suspicious circumstances

A philanthropist and his wife were found dead at their residence under suspicious circumstances in Karnataka’s Udupi district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as 68-year-old Leeladhar Shetty and 58-year-old Vasundhara Shetty. The bodies of the couple were found hanging at their residence in Kapu town.

Leeladhara Shetty was a known artiste and founded the Rangataranga theatre group. He was popularly known as Leelanna. The couple had also received various awards for their contribution to the society.

The police suspect that the two may have committed suicide and a family dispute may be the reason for the couple to take the extreme step. Sources also stated that the police have got a suicide note written by the couple.

The police have not said anything officially on this.

The incident took place late Tuesday night. Sources stated that Kapu police have taken up the investigation.

More details are awaited.

20231213176243