WORLD

Philippine lawmaker calls for foreign language studies in basic education

NewsWire
0
0

A member of the Philippine House of Representatives has filed a resolution urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to include foreign language studies other than English in school curriculum.

House of Representatives Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan filed the resolution as the DepEd reviews the K-12 program, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said Filipino students must draw inspiration from national hero Jose P. Rizal, who was said to be conversant in 22 languages.

In his resolution, Libanan said that “the whole world has become a global village with multilingual labour markets, thus creating a strong demand for workers with foreign language skills”.

He added that global corporations based in large economies such as the US and China have been known to prefer hiring staff who can speak a second foreign language besides English.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, in her 2023 Basic Education Report, also declared that DepEd intends to revise and improve the K-12 program to develop competent and job-ready lifelong learners.

20230423-143005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel launches missile strikes at Syria

    India may have role in diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine war: US...

    Two-time coup leader Sitiveni Rabuka elected Fiji’s new PM

    SL ranked among top 5 Wellness Tourism Destinations globally