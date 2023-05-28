WORLD

Philippine lawmaker calls for tougher watchdog against corrupt police

NewsWire
0
0

The Philippines needs a new “hard-hitting independent watchdog” against rampant police corruption and misconduct, a lawmaker has said.

“The illegal drug trade, in particular, is clearly having a monstrous corruptive influence on police officers, and we must counteract this,” said Johnny Pimentel, vice chairperson of the House of Representatives good government and public accountability committee.

“We need a tougher watchdog that can swiftly carry out administrative and criminal investigations of police wrongdoing without fear or favor,” Pimentel was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Ongoing inquiries by the House of Representatives and the Senate have spotlighted the alleged complicity of police officers in drug trafficking, including stealing and selling confiscated methamphetamine.

At least 49 senior and junior officers, including a general and five colonels, have been implicated in the alleged whitewash of unlawful and unethical police actions during a 6.7 billion pesos (roughly $119.85 million) drug bust in Manila.

Pimentel said Congress should pass new legislation detaching the Internal Affairs Service (IAS), a service investigating infractions allegedly committed by the police, from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“We should separate the IAS from the PNP and put the service directly under the control of the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government,” Pimentel said.

20230529-041404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Roadmap to Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 starts now, but it’s...

    China’s ‘Slow bird’ Zhu Lin nearing destination after Australian Open breakthrough

    TikTok tells European users its staff in China can access their...

    Ukraine needs to implement 107 regulations under Association Agreement with EU