French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays chic French boss Sylvie Grateau, the nemesis of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’.

With sophisticated outfits and a Machiavellian management style, she nearly steals the show.

While ‘Emily in Paris’ had propelled her to global fame, Leroy-Beaulieu is a veteran of French films and TV, having worked with renowned filmmakers such as Roger Vadim, Coline Serreau and Philippe Le Guay as well as Andrzej Wajda, James Ivory and Robert Altman, reports ‘Variety’.

The actress revealed that she had a blast playing her character’s dark sides.

Philippine told ‘Variety’ that her character is more vulnerable than she is mean.

“It’s like Darren (Star, show creator). When you meet him for the first time, he’s very cold, but in fact he’s like many people who are highly sensitive: He protects himself. In a way, Darren and Sylvie have a lot in common. She’s not a saint either — she has dark sides and I have a blast playing them all the way.”

She further mentioned, “As soon as I started reading this part I got a sense that she was very rigid and repressed in the way she behaved and moved, as if she was hiding something. And that’s what we find out in Season 2: She came to Paris from the beach town of Saint-Tropez to get a career and had to toughen up to face the Parisian scene. By the start of Season 3, she’s understood that she can work with Emily and has freed herself from her American bosses. I didn’t expect my character to evolve so much and I’m very pleasantly surprised.”

