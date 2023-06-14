WORLD

Philippine military kills alleged IS leader in Southeast Asia

NewsWire
0
0

An alleged Islamic State (IS) leader in Southeast Asia was killed in a clash with Philippine troops and police on Wednesday, the military said.

Lieutenant General Roy Galido, the commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command, identified the terrorist as Faharudin Benito Hadji Satar, also known as Abu Zacharia, the alleged leader of the group in Southeast Asia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Galido said a military and police team killed Satar during a raid in Marawi City in Lanao Del Sur province around 1.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Satar’s aide was also killed in a follow-up raid in the same city.

Major Andrew Linao, the command’s spokesperson, said Satar resisted arrest and fought with the team.

The soldiers recovered two M16 assault rifles, two grenades, and an M60 mm mortar at Satar’s hideout.

According to the military, Satar was among those rebels that led the Marawi City siege in 2017.

From May to October 2017, terrorist organisations pledging support to IS occupied the lakeside Marawi City.

The five-month fierce fighting resulted in over 1,200 deaths, including 168 soldiers and police officers and 47 civilians.

The siege also displaced thousands of residents and reduced the city to rubble.

20230614-152004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Potential approach to stop growth of brain cancer cells

    China renews alert for drought

    UN chief calls for int’l support for people in quake-stricken Turkey

    Canada bus crash leaves over 50 injured