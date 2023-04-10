WORLD

Philippine police said 76 died of drowning, car crashes during Easter week

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday that at least 72 people died of drowning, and at least four were killed in car accidents during the Easter week break.

PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo told local media that the PNP has recorded 67 drowning incidents across the country as of Sunday, resulting in the death of 72 people, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police also reported in a statement that it recorded 11 vehicular accidents during the week-long holidays that killed at least four people.

This year, Filipinos splurged on “revenge travel” during the Holy Week after the government lifted the Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Since early last week, people thronged to airports, seaports and bus terminals to spend time with their families in the provinces.

Fe Abling-Yu, president of the Philippine Tour Operators Association, said many families this year travelled across the country to enjoy the holidays.

“Many of the hotels and resorts were bursting for the long holiday weekend,” Abling-Yu told a television interview on Monday.

