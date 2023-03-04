Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has strongly condemned the assassination of Negros Oriental province Governor Roel Degamo, vowing his administration will bring those behind the killing to justice.

“My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice,” Marcos said in a statement on Saturday.

He added the investigation into Degamo’s murder “is developing rapidly”.

“We have received much information and now have a clear direction on how to bring to justice those behind this killing,” Marcos said.

Initial police reports said Degamo was talking to some of his constituents in front of his house in Pamplona town of the province in the central Philippines on Saturday morning, when a group of armed men onboard two sport utility vehicles fired at the victim several times, also hitting some bystanders, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a video message posted on social media, Degamo’s wife, Pamplona town Mayor Janice Degamo confirmed the death of her husband at a local hospital where he died two hours after the attack.

In a separate statement, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos said he has already ordered the Philippine National Police to conduct a pursuit operation against the assassins.

Degamo is the latest victim in several killings targeting politicians this year.

