Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos is scheduled to visit Indonesia and Singapore in September in his first overseas trips since taking office on June 30, Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles said.

In a virtual news conference, Angeles on Friday added that the President will be in Indonesia from September 4 to 6 and in Singapore from September 6 to 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

Like the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which also includes Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition, according to remarks made earlier by the Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, Marcos will possibly visit the UN headquarters in New York for attending the UN General Assembly in September.

