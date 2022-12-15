WORLD

Philippine remittances up 3.5% in Oct

NewsWire
0
0

Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos reached $3.23 billion in October, an increase of 3.5 per cent year-on-year, the central bank said on Thursday.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the cumulative personal remittances in the first 10 months of 2022 grew by 3.1 per cent to $29.72 billion.

The BSP said the US, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Qatar contributed mainly to the remittance increase in this period.

Filipinos have worked and settled across international borders over the past decades and personal remittances remain a major source of the Southeast Asian country’s foreign exchange inflows.

In 2021, remittances from overseas Filipino workers rose by 5.1 per cent, reaching $34.88 billion, or 8.9 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

20221215-151202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Palestinian Prez calls for dialogue over unity govt

    Chinese, Pak FMs hold talks over bilateral ties

    Taiwan issues warning as typhoon Muifa approaches

    Nepal approves month-long flights schedule