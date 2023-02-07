Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos on Tuesday announced the country will send an 85-man team to Turkey to help search, rescue, and support victims of the devastating earthquake.

Marcos told reporters that the team includes health workers and engineers, reports Xinhua news agency.

“They will inspect the buildings. We are looking to have our group leave by (Wednesday) night,” he said.

Marcos said the team will also bring blankets, winter clothing, and other goods for the homeless victims.

“(The quake victims) are exposed, so they need all these things,” he added.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said that no Filipinos were injured due to the earthquakes.

The agency said there are 248 Filipinos in earthquake-affected areas in Turkey and around 60 in Syria.

Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake has killed more than 5,000 people in both Turkey and Syria as it struck an area near the countries’ border.

