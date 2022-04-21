WORLD

Philippine storm death toll climbs to 224

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll in the Philippines due to the landslides and flooding triggered by tropical storm Megi has increased to 224, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Thursday.

The NDRRMC said 221 deaths were recorded in the central Philippines and three in the southern region, reports Xinhua news agency.

It also added 147 more are missing.

Megi dumped rains in central and southern Philippine regions before and after it made landfall on April 10, inundating many areas and triggering landslides in several villages in Leyte province.

The central Philippines is usually the gateway of typhoons to the country.

Landslides and flash floods are common across the Philippines during the rainy season, especially when typhoons hit.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt.

On average, this archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons every year, some of which are intense and destructive.

Megi is the first storm to batter the Southeast Asian country this year.

Typhoon Rai, the 15th to lash the Philippines last year, killed more than 400 people.

The category 5 typhoon destroyed more than 1.7 million houses in eight provinces.

The UN estimated over 9.9 million people across the six worst-hit regions were affected by the typhoon.

20220421-145604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s World Cup: Been a pleasure whenever wearing India jersey, says...

    Probe underway after stampede claims 8 lives at music festival in...

    Guterres to convene high-level event on Afghan humanitarian situation

    Indian-American cabinet nominee sorry for insulting tweets about Republicans