A Philippine ranking army general said troops had killed an alleged “topmost wanted” rebel leader in a clash on Saturday in the southern Bukidnon province.

Major General Romeo Brawner, Commander of the army’s 4th infantry division, said New People’s Army (NPA) Commander George Madlos, also known as Ka Oris, was killed after a 30-minute firefight in Impasugong town around 11:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The military said Madlos, facing murder and robbery charges, is allegedly the commander and spokesperson of the NPA’s National Democratic Front, an umbrella organization of left-wing groups, Xinhua news agency reported.

Brawner said another rebel was also killed in the fighting. Troops also recovered an M14 rifle, a KG9 rifle, and several rounds of ammunition from the clash site.

The NPA rebels have been fighting the government since 1969. They concentrate their attacks in rural areas and small-scale skirmishes with the military.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte restarted the talks to end the decades-old insurgency when he came to power in 2016, but the negotiations faltered.

The NPA estimated strength is at 3,000, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.

–IANS

int/khz/