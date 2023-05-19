WORLD

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte resigns from ruling party

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte resigned Friday as a member of the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), the ruling political party in the House of Representatives.

Sara Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte who serves as the party’s chairperson, did not state the reason for her “irrevocable” resignation, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people … This cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable political powerplay,” Sara Duterte said without giving more details.

“I am grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated that unity is possible to advance our shared dreams for our fellow Filipinos and our beloved country,” she added.

Sara Duterte’s decision was made after the former president and incumbent lawmaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who is also chairperson emeritus of Lakas-CMD, was downgraded from senior deputy speaker to deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

The deputy speakers are the second highest-ranking officials of the House of Representatives.

There are nine deputy speakers in the lower House, including Arroyo.

