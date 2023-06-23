WORLD

Philippines’ budget for 2024 grows 9.5%

NewsWire
0
0

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the 5.768 trillion pesos ($103 billion) proposed national budget for 2024, s 9.5 per cent increase than2023, the Department of Budget and Management said on Friday.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the budget, equivalent to 21.8 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), “reflects the government’s commitment to pursue economic and social transformation to address the scarring effects of the pandemic and the impact of inflation”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The budget will prioritise “shovel-ready investments in infrastructure projects, investments in human capital development, and sustainable agriculture and food security”, she added.

Pangandaman said the budget is “an indispensable step” toward the government’s goal to bring down the deficit to 3 per cent of GDP, and reduce the poverty rate to single digit by 2028.

The government will submit the proposed budget to Congress for further deliberations before it becomes a bill.

20230623-143404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man in inebriated state threw glass cup at Indian Consulate General...

    SpaceX’s Starship successfully launched on first orbital test flight (Ld)

    Women’s World Cup: England’s Cross believes not going away from Plan...

    Ferment in Pakistan points at Imran Khan’s departure