WORLD

Philippines’ debt eased to $248.73bn by 2022 end

NewsWire
0
0

The Philippines’ debt eased to 13.42 trillion pesos ($248.73 billion) as of December 31, 2022, partly due to the appreciation of the peso against the US dollar, the Bureau of Treasury said on Thursday.

The Bureau said the Philippines’ debt-to-gross domestic product ratio was 60.9 percent by the end of 2022, improving from 63.7 per cent by the end of September 2022 and lower than the 61.8-per cent target presented in the medium-term fiscal framework, reports Xinhua news agency.

“This reflects the consistent drive to bolster debt sustainability through prudent cash and debt management backed by resurgent economic growth,” it added.

For December 2022, the Bureau said the Philippines’ total outstanding debt decreased by 1.7 per cent from the end of November 2022 level “due to the effects of local currency appreciation and the net redemption of domestic government securities”.

Of the total debt stock, the Bureau said 31.38 per cent was sourced externally, while 68.62 per cent were domestic borrowings.

According to the Bureau, the Southeast Asian country’s external debt increased by 18.3 per cent since the beginning of 2022.

20230202-152604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Installation art company Meta sues Facebook over trademark violation

    Don’t know, too far to think right now: Pandya on considering...

    Plot being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan: Ex-Minister

    Singapore Airlines flight bomb threat verified to be false