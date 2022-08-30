HEALTHWORLD

Philippines’ dengue death toll climbs to 400

The Philippines’ Department of Health said on Tuesday that deaths from dengue fever have climbed to 400 this year as cases rose by 143 per cent from the same period last year.

The Department has tallied 118,785 cases from January 1 to August 13, reports Xinhua news agency.

Data showed the Central Luzon region recorded the highest, with over 21,000 cases, followed by Central Visayas and Metro Manila with over 11,000 each.

Six of the country’s 17 regions “have exceeded the epidemic threshold” in the past four weeks from July 17 to August 13, with Metro Manila “showing a sustained increasing trend”.

Dengue is endemic in the Philippines.

Water-borne diseases, including dengue, usually peak at the start of the rainy season from July to October due to fluctuating weather conditions, flooding and accumulation of contaminated water.

Dengue mosquitos breed in stagnant water like water-filled containers and some plants including bananas.

In severe cases, dengue can cause joint pain, nausea, vomiting, rashes, breathing problems, haemorrhaging and organ failure.

The Philippines had declared a “national dengue epidemic” in August 2019.

