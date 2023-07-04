INDIA

Philippines’ erupting Mayon volcano reports more seismic activities

Seismic activities of the erupting Mayon volcano, located some 500 km southeast of Manila, has increased, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned on Tuesday.

The institute said that alert level 3 on a scale of 5 remains at the most active volcano in the Southeast Asian country, despite the persistence of “a continuous tremor-like series of weak volcanic earthquakes that steadied and increased in strength”, reports Xinhua news agency.

There is an increased tendency towards “a hazardous eruption”, the institute warned, adding it is closely monitoring “the increase in seismic energy release”.

The 2,460-metre, cone-shaped volcano in Albay province began erupting on June 8, prompting the government to evacuate thousands of residents at the foot of the volcano.

Residents have reported ash fall from the volcano in at least two towns.

The institute reiterated the need to avoid the six-km permanent danger zone.

“Communities within the seven-and eight-km radius be prepared in case the current pyroclastic density activity worsens,” it warned.

Mayon volcano last erupted in 2018, resulting in the evacuation of more than 23,000 people from nine cities and municipalities.

2023070433774

