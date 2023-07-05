INDIA

Philippines’ inflation rate eased to 5.4% in June, lowest in 13 months

NewsWire
0
0

Year-on-year inflation in the Philippines slowed further to 5.4 per cent in June 2023 from 6.1 per cent in May due to lower food and transport costs, authorities said on Wednesday.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed the average inflation rate from January to June this year stood at 7.2 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The inflation rate in June 2022 was higher at 6.1 per cent.

“This is the fifth consecutive month of deceleration in the headline inflation and the lowest in the past 13 months,” PSA head Dennis Mapa told a news conference.

Mapa added the main drivers that pulled down the June inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages, which declined to 6.7 per cent from 7.4 per cent in May.

The faster annual decrease at minus 3.1 per cent in transport from minus 0.5 per cent in May also contributed to the downtrend of the June inflation.

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels were the third main source of deceleration, with a 5.6 per cent annual growth rate from 6.5 per cent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, Mapa said the core inflation, excluding selected food and energy items in the headline inflation, slowed to 7.4 per cent in June from 7.7 per cent in May.

“We are making progress in managing inflation, and we can expect that it will decline to within 2 to 4 per cent by the end of the year,” National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

Balisacan said that the government inter-agency committee on inflation and market outlook will take “proactive steps to address the leading causes of inflation”, considering the impending El Nino, which poses risks to food supply and prices.

The Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) forecasts inflation in the Philippines to average 6.2 per cent in 2023 before easing to 4 per cent in 2024.

2023070534322

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union Minister to open national agriculture summit in Himachal

    Chandigarh allows all shops to open on weekdays

    BJP ‘politicising’ Lachit Barphukan’s role, says former Assam MP

    Kheer Bhawani Mela: A grand celebration of faith & unity in...