The Philippines reported 2,618 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,810,772, the Ministry of Health said.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said that the number of active cases slightly fell to 36,666, and 27 more patients died from Covid-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 60,864.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that Covid-19 infections in areas adjacent to Metro Manila show a “slight uptick following a recent slowdown”.

“The number of new coronavirus cases in the rest of Luzon Island is increasing with the fastest rate, while Visayas region in central Philippines is currently showing signs of plateauing,” she told a press conference.

Vergeire added that hospital admission of severe and critical Covid-19 patients has shown an uptrend since the start of July, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines reported its highest Covid-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on January 15. The country, with a population of nearly 110 million, has fully vaccinated more than 71.5 million people.

20220810-030604