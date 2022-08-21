HEALTHWORLD

Philippines logs 3,643 new Covid-19 cases, 49 deaths

The Philippines reported 3,643 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,855,804.

The Department of Health on Sunday said the number of active cases dropped to 35,271, and 49 more patients died from Covid-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 61,357.

Metro Manila, the capital region of more than 13 million people, tallied 1,167 new cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines reported its highest Covid-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on January 15. The country, with a population of nearly 110 million, has fully vaccinated more than 72.3 million people.

