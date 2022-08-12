HEALTHWORLD

Philippines logs 4,661 new Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths

The Philippines reported 4,661 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,823,084, the country’s Health Ministry said.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the number of active cases jumped to 40,315, the highest since March 30, and 28 more patients died from Covid-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 60,944.

Metro Manila tallied 1,489 new cases. DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that new infections in Metro Manila have slowed, while the number “in most areas” in the country is “still at a continuous uptrend”.

Vergeire added that the DOH also noted an “uptrend” of severe and critical hospital admissions, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines reported its highest Covid-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on January 15. The country, with a population of nearly 110 million, has fully vaccinated more than 71.5 million people.

