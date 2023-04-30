WORLD

Philippines: Military raid kills seven rebels

NewsWire
0
0

Seven suspected left-wing rebels were on Sunday killed in a raid by the military in the Philippines.

Army Captain Jefferson Mariano said the troops assaulted a New People’s Army (NPA) hideout in Northern Samar province after villagers reported the rebels’ presence there, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mariano said the military used air and artillery to penetrate the lair heavily fortified with anti-personnel mines, resulting in 30-minute fighting.

After the clash, Mariano said troops recovered seven bodies and several guns and ammunition.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Military data showed that the NPA is estimated to have 2,000 members, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.

20230430-165002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Malaysia unveils budget aimed at domestic challenges

    Europa League: Barca v Man Utd, Sevilla against PSV Eindhoven on...

    21 killed in Rio de Janeiro favela police operation

    Dull celebrations as Indian expats mark their New Year in UAE