WORLD

Philippines rain, floods kill 17

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rain which have triggered floods and landslides in the Philippines since January 1 have killed 17 and affected over 500,000 people, a government disaster agency said on Friday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in a report that it has tallied 17 deaths in five regions from rains brought about by the combined effects of low-pressure areas, the northeast monsoon, and the shear line, reports Xinhua news agency.

The authorities were looking for two more missing people.

The weather has affected 13 regions, mainly in central and southern Philippines.

These areas have been grappling with flooding over the Christmas weekend that persisted after the New Year.

The agency said the disaster displaced more than 70,000 people who were temporarily housed in over 120 evacuation centres.

An area in the southern Mindanao region and four areas in central Philippines were under a state of calamity.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the state weather bureau warned that a low-pressure area, now located 85 km east of Surigao del Sur province, will bring more rain in Bicol region and central and southern Philippines.

20230113-152404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’desh urged to build stronger health system for tackling climate-sensitive diseases

    Iran’s leader urges developing renewables, nuclear energy

    Egypt among most affected countries by climate change: Minister

    Tunisia unveils draft of new constitution ahead of referendum