HEALTHWORLD

Philippines reports 1,031 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

The Philippines reported 1,031 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4,059,369, the Department of Health said.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday added the number of active cases rose to 16,900, while 30 more patients died from Covid-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 65,172.

Metro Manila, the capital region with more than 13 million people, tallied 377 new cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines reported its highest Covid-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on January 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated more than 73.8 million people.

20221223-003801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pollution, changing weather making kids below 5 vulnerable to pneumonia

    New Zealand reports first Omicron BA.4 variant

    S.Korea to administer Covid booster shots to foreign nationals

    As Covid cases rise again, experts advise to be on guard