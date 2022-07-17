The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,560 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,733,101.

The DOH on Sunday said the number of active cases climbed to 19,873, the highest since April 18. The agency has reported more than 2,000 new cases for the fourth straight day, but the hospitalisation rate remains low despite the rising number of infections, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally of new Covid-19 infections at 39,004 cases on January 15. The country, with nearly 110 million population, has fully vaccinated more than 71 million people.

