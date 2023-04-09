WORLD

Philippines: Residential fire kills 7, leaves over 60 families homeless

Seven people, including a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, died when a fire swept a residential community in Rizal province in the Philippines, police said on Sunday.

The fire broke out before 10 p.m. local time on Saturday in Taytay town and spread fast in the densely packed neighbourhood of old houses, engulfing over 40 houses before it was declared under control more than an hour later, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The victims were trapped in their house at the end of the street, and the bodies were found on the kitchen floor and inside the bathroom, according to the police.

The fire also left more than 60 families homeless.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the fire.

20230409-112801

