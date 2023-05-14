LIFESTYLEWORLD

Philippines sees nearly 2,500 maternal deaths in 2021: UN agency

NewsWire
0
0

At least 2,478 women died due to childbirth in the Philippines in 2021, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Philippines said, expressing concern about the rising number of maternal deaths in the Southeast Asian country.

“In the Philippines, we noticed an increase of maternal deaths during the past years: in 2019, 1,458 women died of maternal causes; this number increased to 2,478 in 2021,” UNFPA Philippines country representative Leila Saiji Joudane said on Sunday in a statement.

“That is around six to seven Filipino women dying daily due to childbirth,” she said, adding that when access to maternal health services is disrupted during emergencies, more women die during pregnancy and childbirth, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the Philippines, 14 per cent of pregnant women do not get regular check-ups and other necessary medical care; one in 10 women do not give birth in health facilities or receive assistance from skilled healthcare personnel during childbirth, the agency added.

“Women die because sexual and reproductive health services are unavailable, inaccessible, unaffordable, or of poor quality,” Joudane said, adding that the top causes of maternal deaths included complications in pregnancy, childbirth and puerperium, eclampsia, pre-eclampsia, and hemorrhage.

20230515-022403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Treating long Covid with Ayurveda

    World Happiness Report is out: Find out which country is the...

    Couple ends life after family disapproves relationship

    Aditi Rao Hydari: OTT platforms became our best friends during lockdown