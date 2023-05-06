LIFESTYLEWORLD

Philippines tightens protocols for citizens departing for Southeast Asia amid human trafficking

NewsWire
0
0

The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration on Saturday ordered its officers at airports to strictly monitor Filipinos departing for Southeast Asian countries to prevent them from falling victim to human traffickers.

In the wake of the new human trafficking schemes continuing to emerge within the Southeast Asian region threatening to exploit Filipinos, all are hereby reminded to stay vigilant when departing for Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos, the Bureau said in an advisory.

The bureau added that departing Filipinos must have a Philippine passport valid for at least six months and a confirmed roundtrip ticket, Xinhua news agency reported.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that criminals use international events such as sports competitions, gaming competitions, concerts, and beauty pageants to smuggle Filipinos out.

To thwart the continuing scheme of traffickers, the Department of Justice (DOJ) asked the Philippine Sports Commission to provide adequate warning to athletes and audiences attending the ongoing Southeast Asian games in Cambodia.

20230506-150403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple unveils new education, awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

    Team ‘Chutzpah’ opens up on upcoming series

    Woman and art; an inseparable duo

    ‘Let’s stay prepared always’, says Farooq Abdullah on Indo-China border clash