WORLD

Philippines’ total external trade declined in Jan

NewsWire
0
0

The Philippines’ total external trade in goods fell by 2.4 per cent in January to $16.20 billion, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said that of the total external trade in January, 67.7 per cent were imported goods, while the rest were exported, reports Xinhua news agency.

The balance of trade amounted to $-5.74 billion dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual increase of 27.2 per cent, it added.

In December 2022, the annual decrease was 8.9 per cent and trade deficit recorded an annual decline of 11.9 per cent.

20230314-145402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran says not to wait ‘forever’ for nuke deal if US...

    New Iranian Prez submits list of proposed Ministers

    Iran demands ‘stronger’ US guarantees of lifting sanctions to reach nuke...

    Taliban hints at involvement of a foreign hand behind attack on...