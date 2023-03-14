The Philippines’ total external trade in goods fell by 2.4 per cent in January to $16.20 billion, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said that of the total external trade in January, 67.7 per cent were imported goods, while the rest were exported, reports Xinhua news agency.

The balance of trade amounted to $-5.74 billion dollars, indicating a trade deficit with an annual increase of 27.2 per cent, it added.

In December 2022, the annual decrease was 8.9 per cent and trade deficit recorded an annual decline of 11.9 per cent.

