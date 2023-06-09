LIFESTYLEWORLD

Philippines’ unemployment rate drops to 4.5%

NewsWire
0
0

The unemployment rate in the Philippines in April dropped to 4.5 per cent from 4.7 per cent in March, with 2.26 million labour force out of jobs, it was announced on Friday.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) head Dennis Mapa told a news conference that the number of unemployed people declined by around 500,000 from the 2.76 million unemployed in April 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the decline is evident across all age groups, with the youth experiencing the most significant decreases.

Balisacan added that the government aims to sustain the recent improvements in the labour market conditions by implementing crucial economic reforms and leveraging digital technology to enhance workers’ employability.

Meanwhile, a World Bank report on the Philippines released on Wednesday confirmed that the Southeast Asian country’s labour force participation gradually increased and unemployment fell in recent months.

“While new jobs have been created, they have primarily been in the agriculture and services sectors,” the report said.

20230609-145205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fatima Sana Shaikh observed Manoj Bajpayee’s work to learn more

    Bhumi: Need to stay super vigilant as virus hasn’t gone anywhere

    Alliance Air cancels 4 flights from Hyderabad airport

    Hansal Mehta lauds BMC efforts while dealing with Covid patients