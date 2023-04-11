WORLD

Philippines, US kick off most extensive joint military drills

NewsWire
0
0

The Philippines and US on Tuesday kicked off the most extensive joint military activities in decades in the the Southeast Asian nation amid criticisms that it escalates tension in the region rather than peace and stability.

According to the Philippine military, the 18-day yearly exercise dubbed ‘Balikatan’ involves 5,400 Philippine and 12,200 US troops, making it the largest iteration of the joint drills conducted between the two nations in decades, reports Xinhua news agency.

About 100 members of the Australian armed forces join in the exercises, while a dozen countries, including Japan and Britain, are participating as observers.

Balikatan 2023 will be held in several areas including northern Luzon island, Palawan province, Batanes islands, and Zambales province from April 11 to 28.

The drills will focus on maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, cyber defence, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief preparedness.

The Philippines and the US will deploy complex weapons systems, including a Patriot missile battery and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Hundreds of protesters, including League of Filipino Students members, held a “lightning rally” at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, a few hours before the official start of the Balikatan exercise.

The students urged the Philippine government to trash the military agreements with the US.

Protesters carried placards and banners denouncing the drills, urging Filipinos to oppose the joint exercises.

Some activists hurled “paint bombs”, defacing the seal of the US Embassy in Manila to denounce the joint military training.

Another protest was held at the gate of a military camp while the opening ceremony was underway inside the main headquarters.

Balikatan, a Tagalog phrase for “shoulder-to-shoulder”, is the most comprehensive among several regular Philippines-US joint military exercises.

The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) gives US troops a legal basis for being in the Southeast Asian country for bilateral military exercises and governs the conduct of American armed force personnel.

20230411-140405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    We are 90 per cent settled; only a few changes will...

    Musharraf remained the longest-serving president of Pakistan

    S.Korea regrets Japan’s decision on dumping radioactive water

    Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the...